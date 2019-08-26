Grassi Investment Management Upped At&T (T) Position by $8.71 Million; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Holds Stake in Biogen (BIIB)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in At&T (T) by 1927.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 280,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 295,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 14,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86M shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares to 77,550 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,050 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Communications owns 317,171 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 0.15% or 25,999 shares in its portfolio. America First Invest Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Van Strum & Towne invested in 0.26% or 11,314 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs accumulated 1.89 million shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 35,649 shares. Inr Advisory Serv Limited Com accumulated 35 shares. Stearns Fincl Services Grp invested in 0.16% or 27,850 shares. 13,820 are held by Birinyi Associate. Vestor Capital Llc reported 1.54% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Adirondack And Management Inc reported 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). City Commerce holds 134,462 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Griffin Asset Mngmt invested 0.88% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 3,407 shares. Roberts Glore And Inc Il owns 0.37% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,499 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 81,502 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 11,728 shares stake. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech stated it has 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Australia-based Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company owns 12,045 shares. Jane Street Llc holds 115,352 shares. Rampart Invest Management Limited Com has 2,439 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 345,999 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Co has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Argent Cap Mngmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 123,007 shares. Waverton Investment Ltd reported 302,007 shares or 3.72% of all its holdings.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.