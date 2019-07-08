Grassi Investment Management Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $4.47 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shares Rose While Beaconlight Capital Trimmed Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 106,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 449,309 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 41.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 55,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,550 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, down from 133,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 10.31 million shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares to 343,621 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 2.86 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Quantitative Inv Management Llc invested in 12,600 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Tudor Et Al reported 177,513 shares. Globeflex Lp holds 0.33% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) or 115,392 shares. Marcato Capital Mngmt Lp owns 919,300 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 2.40 million shares. Weber Alan W, a New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 44,058 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 0.02% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 22,500 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc invested in 0% or 16,963 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.06% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 121,200 shares. Wilen Inv Management, a Florida-based fund reported 17,421 shares. 26,200 are held by Ellington Group Llc.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $54.32M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Jacobs & Company Ca has invested 0.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). North Star Invest owns 61,821 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 43,895 were reported by Thomasville Bank. Eagle Ridge Management holds 1.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 102,525 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has 16,655 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Indexiq Limited Liability Corp accumulated 55,616 shares. Moreover, Psagot House Limited has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cobblestone Advisors Ny holds 17,911 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp has 0.75% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bsw Wealth Partners owns 3,851 shares. Legacy Private invested in 51,459 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Selway Asset Management reported 16,250 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt owns 1.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 66,900 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 8.04 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,330 shares to 56,240 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Tr (NYSE:DLR).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.