Grassi Investment Management Trimmed Intel (INTC) Stake By $1.17 Million; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Boosted Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake By $540,000

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 20,000 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 4.71%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 140,000 shares with $3.83M value, up from 120,000 last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 521,701 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group

Grassi Investment Management decreased Intel Corporation (INTC) stake by 16.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management sold 22,133 shares as Intel Corporation (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 108,150 shares with $5.81 million value, down from 130,283 last quarter. Intel Corporation now has $207.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.79 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 1,716 shares. Lpl Ltd reported 14,352 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 54,414 shares. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 13,674 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 57,900 shares. Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership has 3,262 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 638 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 9.75M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teton Advsrs owns 71,800 shares. Moreover, Regions Finance Corporation has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 30,237 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). State Street Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2.54 million shares. Parametric Port Limited Co stated it has 283,961 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boyd Gaming Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Boyd Gaming Corporation: IP Recognizes Outstanding Team Members of the Month for June and the Second Quarter of 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management increased Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 3,576 shares to 122,344 valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) stake by 5,330 shares and now owns 56,240 shares. At&T (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68,007 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has invested 0.84% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 15.22 million are owned by Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Com Ca stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Violich Cap Management owns 20,946 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Merchants reported 79,521 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Aspiriant Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Raymond James & holds 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 3.68 million shares. Marathon Trading Investment Ltd Co reported 8,039 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt has invested 1.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 15.22% above currents $46.78 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, April 5. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.