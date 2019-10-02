Grassi Investment Management Trimmed By $928,120 Its Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake; Texas Instruments (TXN) Shorts Raised By 1.37%

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) had an increase of 1.37% in short interest. TXN’s SI was 18.76M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.37% from 18.51 million shares previously. With 4.63 million avg volume, 4 days are for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s short sellers to cover TXN’s short positions. The SI to Texas Instruments Incorporated’s float is 2%. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.59. About 4.39M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

Grassi Investment Management decreased Charles Schwab (SCHW) stake by 20.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management sold 23,203 shares as Charles Schwab (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 88,777 shares with $3.57 million value, down from 111,980 last quarter. Charles Schwab now has $49.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 9.73% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 35.64 million shares traded or 288.17% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $120.05 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 23.47 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofAML leaves TXN sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Worry for AMD Stock: History Repeating Itself – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -11.70% below currents $128.59 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Wealth holds 0.6% or 23,656 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Associated Banc has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 0.34% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Veritable Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 39,710 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc reported 3.39% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Axiom Int Limited Liability De holds 16,350 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.38% or 78,000 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Athena Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.05% or 2,076 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.37% or 1.65M shares. Northcoast Asset holds 0.02% or 2,830 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 47,895 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 12.30M shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Monday, August 5.

Grassi Investment Management increased Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) stake by 67,725 shares to 71,971 valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 23,325 shares and now owns 57,975 shares. Advanced Micro Dev (NASDAQ:AMD) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Charles Schwab has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $45.05’s average target is 19.31% above currents $37.76 stock price. Charles Schwab had 16 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Tuesday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $46 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, April 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, September 19 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Brokerage Stocks Plunge As Schwab Eliminates Commissions – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Schwab Offers $0 Commissions; GoPro Shows New Cameras – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Twitter, Valero Energy and Synchrony Financial – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NewsBreak- Charles Schwab Eliminates U.S. Stock and ETF Commissions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81 million for 14.09 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy has 68,899 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 1.97 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd stated it has 0.73% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 56,534 were accumulated by Main Street Rech Limited Co. Ima Wealth has 60,679 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has invested 0.68% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Earnest Llc accumulated 558 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 37,679 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co stated it has 0.39% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc holds 4,303 shares. Hills Financial Bank Trust Co reported 31,038 shares stake. Private Na holds 0.16% or 20,247 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Field And Main Commercial Bank holds 0.05% or 1,255 shares.