Grassi Investment Management Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Has Raised by $907,740; Lyrical Asset Management LP Lowered Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $8.75 Million; Stock Price Rose

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 27,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 23,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.44M shares traded or 45.43% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.61 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares to 53,383 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,150 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Int Investors has 2.32 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs reported 186 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.11% or 341,450 shares. Weiss Multi holds 50,000 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 16 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 33,850 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Invest Of America Incorporated has 49,428 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,206 shares. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,315 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,852 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% or 60,700 shares in its portfolio. 33,859 were reported by British Columbia Inv Corporation. Td Asset Management holds 0.12% or 314,203 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 103,877 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock or 2,031 shares. 22,000 shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B, worth $5.06 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Com Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 7,607 are owned by Argent Cap Management Llc. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership owns 118,708 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.11% or 25,082 shares. First Eagle Management stated it has 2.27 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 4,617 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.33% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Piedmont Inv has 65,004 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Limited reported 436,653 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc holds 1,181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,419 shares. Brant Point Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.69% or 41,837 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

