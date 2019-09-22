Grassi Investment Management Stake in Micron Technology (MU) Lifted as Share Price Rose; As Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) Market Value Rose, Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Its Stake

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 321,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 4.91 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.85 million, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 1.68 million shares traded or 40.05% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 67.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 57,975 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 34,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold FNF shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 220.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 219.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Advisory Research accumulated 0.04% or 44,245 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 108,020 are owned by Thompson Mgmt Incorporated. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 499,474 shares. 514,586 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.11% or 19.84 million shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 13,013 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Archon Prtnrs Limited Co owns 0.32% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 40,500 shares. Cannell Peter B & holds 311,666 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 540,336 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 702,100 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 190,041 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $86.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Triton International Ltd/Bermu.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.75 million for 12.45 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 38,465 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 147,782 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 52,332 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability owns 408,557 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 61,414 were reported by Private Advisor Grp. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 8,525 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management LP holds 2.89% or 815,931 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Hartwell J M Partnership has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 15,270 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe), Luxembourg-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc accumulated 0.11% or 47,950 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group has 1.94 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 7,298 are owned by Horizon Invests Limited Liability. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 917 shares stake.