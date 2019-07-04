Grassi Investment Management Stake in Digital Realty Tr (DLR) Lifted by $4.70 Million; Berkshire Asset Management Stake in Aflac (AFL) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Tr (DLR) by 112.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 39,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Digital Realty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $120.94. About 415,665 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 1.53M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Lloyd Karole had bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659. LAKE CHARLES D II had sold 37,880 shares worth $1.82M on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,903 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv accumulated 48,355 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.68% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 12,470 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 9,404 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 16,664 shares. Calamos Advsrs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pitcairn invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 4,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,917 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 29,855 shares in its portfolio. Field And Main Comml Bank reported 0.23% stake. State Street Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 22,846 shares to 628,466 shares, valued at $19.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap (SCHX) by 9,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.65 million for 13.28 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,150 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 4,146 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor invested in 0.28% or 4,200 shares. Capital Intll Limited Ca has 0.62% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.83% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 238,760 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parkside Bancorporation & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cleararc owns 5,051 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 557,944 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.04% or 6,401 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 2.14% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 15,549 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 21,240 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 3,005 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 0.11% or 13,733 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).