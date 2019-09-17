Grassi Investment Management Raised Position in Freeport Mcmoran (FCX) as Stock Declined; Creative Planning Trimmed Oneok New (OKE) Holding by $581,400; Shares Rose

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran (FCX) by 85.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 82,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 179,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 96,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 20.48 million shares traded or 6.37% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 8,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 165,123 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36 million, down from 173,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 2.66 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 25,694 shares to 28,694 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72 million for 25.28 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.