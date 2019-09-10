Grassi Investment Management Position in Goldman Sachs (GS) Has Boosted by $2.06 Million as Shares Rose; As Intelsat S A (Put) (I) Market Value Rose, Citadel Advisors Has Upped Position by $2.99 Million

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 35,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 24,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $211.98. About 2.68M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Confere; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62 Billion; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO CHAVEZ COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.2% On Year; 17/04/2018 – MUCH OF THE $5 BLN IN ADDITIONAL ANNUAL REVENUE GOLDMAN SACHS TARGETS BY 2020 WILL COME AT THE END OF THAT PERIOD -CFO; 08/03/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6.9 EUROS FROM 6.4 EUROS

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (Put) (I) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 199,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 812,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73 million, up from 613,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 1.74 million shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 37,507 shares to 10,590 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,383 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

