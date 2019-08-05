Grassi Investment Management Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Shorts Down By 5.73%

Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) had a decrease of 5.73% in short interest. CRUS’s SI was 4.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.73% from 4.35 million shares previously. With 624,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s short sellers to cover CRUS’s short positions. The SI to Cirrus Logic Inc’s float is 6.98%. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 1.59M shares traded or 134.72% up from the average. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M

Grassi Investment Management decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 20.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management sold 13,445 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 53,200 shares with $6.52 million value, down from 66,645 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $178.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold Cirrus Logic, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 512,156 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 127 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 204 shares. Hbk Invests L P owns 0.01% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 24,409 shares. 10,584 are owned by Hgk Asset Mgmt. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 8,958 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 80 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 41,383 shares. Strs Ohio holds 29,200 shares. Sprott Inc holds 2.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) or 220,000 shares. First Trust Advsr L P has 53,503 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% or 31,450 shares. Schroder Inv Grp owns 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 23,178 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 34.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -1.76% below currents $127.92 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

