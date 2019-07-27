Grassi Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Price Rose; Slm (SLM) Stock Declined While 13D Management Boosted Its Position

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 51,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 5.79 million shares traded or 101.62% up from the average. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $333 MLN, UP 24 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, Representative Blunt Rochester, and Local Officials to Cut Ribbon for New Sallie Ma; 06/04/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Sallie Mae; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Various SLM Student Loan Trusts; 27/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: CHANGE AT MANAGEMENT BOARD LEVEL; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6 and 2014-2; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SLM CORP HOLDER VALUEACT PARTNERS REPORTS STAKE BOOST TO 6.9%; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Improved Core Operating Performance; 03/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing for Law Students Preparing for the Bar; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Moderation in Loan Growth

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 5,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,383 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 58,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,690 shares to 27,270 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.