Grassi Investment Management Lowered Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $300,150; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Share Value Were Volatile While Rivernorth Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 10,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 491,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.25 million, down from 501,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 72.00M shares traded or 34.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 99,805 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.87 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47M, up from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $694.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 200,528 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cutter & Com Brokerage invested in 12,400 shares. Saba LP stated it has 2.74% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Private Advisor Lc holds 0.01% or 345,064 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 295,605 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co accumulated 19,926 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Citigroup reported 63,557 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Rivernorth Cap Management Limited Com has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Qci Asset New York accumulated 3,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company invested in 0% or 16,310 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 17,700 shares. 149,715 were reported by Mariner Investment Gru Limited Co. Morgan Stanley reported 5.02 million shares stake.

More news for Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 01, 2019 is yet another important article.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (NYSE:MHI) by 200,521 shares to 268,982 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Ltd Duration Inc T (FTF) by 205,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 926,675 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali Qlt (MCA).

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 51,849 shares to 123,265 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 13,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.91 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swedbank has invested 0.68% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 66,172 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Company Ca has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hartford Invest Management accumulated 1.26 million shares or 1.02% of the stock. Park National Corporation Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 619,857 shares. Global Endowment LP owns 22,960 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brandywine Trust has 0.27% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,326 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 0.42% or 318,198 shares. Quaker Capital Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Advsr Asset has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 387,782 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 16,027 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Chou Associate Mngmt reported 1.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paragon Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Montag A And Assoc Inc reported 185,843 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Odey Asset Management Group Incorporated owns 4,000 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Bank of America (BAC) Down 11% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.