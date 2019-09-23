Grassi Investment Management Lowered General Electric (GE) Position; MAKO MNG COMMON SHARES (MAKOF) Shorts Up By 11.7%

MAKO MNG CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MAKOF) had an increase of 11.7% in short interest. MAKOF’s SI was 21,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.7% from 18,800 shares previously. With 189,800 avg volume, 0 days are for MAKO MNG CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MAKOF)’s short sellers to cover MAKOF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.0035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1637. About 35,000 shares traded. Mako Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAKOF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management decreased General Electric (GE) stake by 11.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management sold 59,500 shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 446,000 shares with $4.68 million value, down from 505,500 last quarter. General Electric now has $81.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 58.26 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON; 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT

Among 4 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 8.11% above currents $9.37 stock price. General Electric had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 15.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There Are Still Ways to Profit From GE Stock in the Short Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GE Puts Could Pay Off Big – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GEâ€™s Asbestos Problem Is Terrible News for the Owners of GE Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “General Electric Just Signaled the Worst May Be Over for Its Power Segment – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Electric Stock Worth the Risk? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 15,945 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated reported 0.3% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cibc Bancorp Usa stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 36,394 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt reported 446,000 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp reported 117,620 shares stake. Tower Bridge reported 267,309 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Inc has 59,830 shares. Taconic Cap Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 848,400 shares. Addenda Cap Incorporated has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meyer Handelman owns 2.06M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.02% or 11,750 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Associates invested in 16,985 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moller Fincl Services stated it has 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Interstate State Bank holds 0.09% or 38,931 shares.

Grassi Investment Management increased Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD) stake by 21,183 shares to 319,333 valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Freeport Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) stake by 82,450 shares and now owns 179,200 shares. Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) was raised too.