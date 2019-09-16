Grassi Investment Management Lifted Starwood Prop (STWD) Holding By $466,026; Martin & Company Has Cut Its Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Position

Grassi Investment Management increased Starwood Prop (STWD) stake by 7.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management acquired 21,183 shares as Starwood Prop (STWD)’s stock rose 0.91%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 319,333 shares with $7.26M value, up from 298,150 last quarter. Starwood Prop now has $6.87 billion valuation. It closed at $24.39 lastly. It is down 2.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments

Martin & Company Inc decreased Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) stake by 30.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin & Company Inc sold 2,722 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Martin & Company Inc holds 6,179 shares with $1.63M value, down from 8,901 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp. now has $128.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.31M shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Closing of $1.1 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management holds 12,455 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 0.03% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Stonebridge Lc holds 2,000 shares. S R Schill And has 15,521 shares. 44,500 were reported by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 67,377 shares. Clough Cap Prns LP stated it has 2.75% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 16,563 were accumulated by Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Synovus Financial has 3,911 shares. Boston Family Office Llc holds 0.09% or 39,075 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 1,254 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 83,900 shares.

Grassi Investment Management decreased Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stake by 2,954 shares to 135,849 valued at $15.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 23,203 shares and now owns 88,777 shares. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Costco has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $288.92’s average target is -1.02% below currents $291.9 stock price. Costco had 23 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, July 11. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $29000 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, July 18. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $30000 target. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Monday, June 3. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $23000 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Nomura.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, COST, ALXN – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.