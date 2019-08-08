Grassi Investment Management Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $907,740; Sector Gamma As Trimmed Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $28.36 Million as Stock Value Rose

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 27,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 23,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $267.06. About 670,759 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 74.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 341,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 119,352 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, down from 461,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 2.90M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Enter Development Agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Updates on Consumer Health, New Launches — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 16/03/2018 – Massachusetts court: Merck can be sued over generic drug injury; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 16/05/2018 – Merck Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 5 Prescription Drugs Will Generate a Jaw-Dropping $62.3 Billion in 2024 – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Has No Edge Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: 4 Reasons Why Opportunity Knocks Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

