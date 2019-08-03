Grassi Investment Management Lifted Nucor (NUE) Position; Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stock Declined While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Stake by $6.50 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 73,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 38,357 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 111,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 559,091 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 86,550 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 76,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.72M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd owns 429,342 shares. M&T Comml Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Lsv Asset stated it has 7,200 shares. 7,160 are owned by Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Company. Conning invested in 1.1% or 601,467 shares. Ballentine Prns Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,147 shares. Nomura Hldg has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 21,427 shares. 30,256 are held by Roanoke Asset Ny. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited holds 90,168 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas owns 152,751 shares. Kistler has 0.02% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 898 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.21% or 78,744 shares. 1.08M were accumulated by First Advsr Limited Partnership. Boys Arnold & Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Carroll Finance Assocs Inc holds 0.18% or 32,504 shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,133 shares to 108,150 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 24,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,250 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nucor (NUE) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Assoc has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 169,124 shares. 14,486 were accumulated by Shell Asset. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% or 244 shares. Heitman Real Est Secs invested 1.19% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Honeywell Intl invested 0.43% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Prelude Limited Com reported 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Moreover, First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 63,092 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Company invested in 965,919 shares. Blackrock holds 8.93M shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 11,939 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated reported 2,629 shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 71,440 shares.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.56 million for 11.54 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Why SL Green Realty (SLG) Might Surprise in Q1 Earnings – Zacks.com” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SL Green Realty Is Quality At A Value Price – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.