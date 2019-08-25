Grassi Investment Management Lifted At&T (T) Position By $8.71 Million; BALOISE HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (BLHEF) SI Decreased By 8.25%

BALOISE HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) had a decrease of 8.25% in short interest. BLHEF’s SI was 18,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.25% from 20,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 189 days are for BALOISE HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (OTCMKTS:BLHEF)’s short sellers to cover BLHEF’s short positions. It closed at $180.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management increased At&T (T) stake by 1927.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management acquired 280,815 shares as At&T (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 295,382 shares with $9.26M value, up from 14,567 last quarter. At&T now has $254.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and pension solutions. The company has market cap of $8.57 billion. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 3.39% above currents $34.82 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.