Grassi Investment Management Increases Position in Western Digital (WDC); Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) Holder Miller Howard Investments Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 169,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.23 million, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 1.97M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Mobile Energy Solutions® provides uninterrupted natural gas service to New Mexico customers; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Western Digital (WDC) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 58,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 237,237 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.28M, up from 178,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Western Digital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 1.71 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 753,132 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $93.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp Com Un (NYSE:PSXP) by 140,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 264,395 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 94,000 shares. Foster & Motley has invested 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 35,786 were accumulated by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp. The Illinois-based Magnetar Fin Ltd has invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Atwood Palmer invested in 720 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 11.20M shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.41% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 1,000 are held by Finance Architects. 12,951 are held by Community Financial Grp Limited Com. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 347 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 75,815 shares. Invesco has invested 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 295,064 shares.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.97 million for 16.99 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CenterPoint Energy hires Georgia Power CFO as its new CFO – Houston Business Journal” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fairborn energy company wins $16.2M project at Wright-Patt – Dayton Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint Energy releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,525 are held by Amica Retiree. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 125,619 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 29,683 shares. Shelton Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 27,155 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 24,677 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Coastline, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,874 shares. 452,013 are owned by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Schroder Investment Management Gru owns 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 222,843 shares. Cna Financial reported 145,000 shares. 9,988 are owned by Ims Cap Mgmt. Tcw Gru owns 463,704 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Transamerica Fincl Advisors owns 106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Prtnrs Limited Co accumulated 266,937 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 11.77 million shares. M&R Management Inc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.