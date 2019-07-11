Grassi Investment Management Increases Position in Goldman Sachs (GS); As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Commerce Bank Boosted Position

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 24,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $210.42. About 1.98 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – Incyte at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategyThe firm is lookin; 12/03/2018 – A new generation taking the reins at Goldman Sachs is a good thing, according to @JimCramer; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host Quarterly MLP Closed-End Funds Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for Forex Conduct; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz out of Goldman succession race; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO BID IN JOINT OFFER WITH WELLCOME TRUST FOR NETWORK RAIL COMMERCIAL PROPERTY – SKY SAYS; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MINNIS, BANTWAL DISCUSS CREDIT ON BLOOMBERG TVT

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 84.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,508 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 3,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.99. About 386,434 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials added to Conviction Buy List at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GCP Applied Technologies Inc.: Scale Matters In The Global Construction Business – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Vulcan Materials Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,768 shares to 46,891 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 50,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,484 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 6,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% or 66,322 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 109,261 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited owns 81,570 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 731,987 shares. Diversified Tru Co invested in 0.15% or 26,831 shares. Patten Gp stated it has 0.57% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). The Tennessee-based Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.11% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Tiverton Asset holds 0.04% or 6,990 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department owns 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 6 shares. Moreover, Moody Bancorp Division has 0.08% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 24,788 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 4,002 shares. Moreover, Dodge Cox has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Security stated it has 9,305 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sfmg Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,671 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt stated it has 5,345 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2,341 shares. Stifel holds 68,402 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bamco Inc Ny reported 0% stake. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 18,300 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Dodge & Cox holds 1.8% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11.39 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp owns 66,981 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.22% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 500 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 129,441 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,978 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,247 shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 24,409 shares to 198,250 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,254 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Goldman Sachs (GS) to buyback $7 billion in stock, increased dividend from $0.85 to $1.25 per share – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Goldman’s 2019 Capital Return Plan Is Good, But Investors Received More From The Bank In 2017 – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman files for four market cap weighted equity ETFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.