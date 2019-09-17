Grassi Investment Management Increases Holding in Caterpillar (CAT); Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Its Global Pmts (GPN) Position by $738,400; Stock Value Rose

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 27,497 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, down from 32,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $163.9. About 1.61M shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 68,765 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 64,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.58. About 1.21 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,600 shares to 301,460 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,285 shares, and cut its stake in United Tech (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,567 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tiverton Asset Management holds 0.1% or 20,283 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Virtu Fin Lc owns 20,010 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 116,929 shares stake. Somerville Kurt F reported 2,075 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 649 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% or 54,566 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 43,877 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc has 4,331 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability reported 0.32% stake. Private Wealth reported 4,855 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management Co has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Laurion Management LP reported 115,088 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 6,687 shares to 36,033 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 79,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ratan Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 1832 Asset Lp invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Steadfast Capital LP reported 262,005 shares. Goelzer Inv holds 0.33% or 22,099 shares. North Carolina-based Novare Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.36% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 264,893 shares. Captrust Financial reported 158 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 73,077 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru Co holds 0.07% or 2,714 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 92,252 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 260,525 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hartford Investment Mngmt accumulated 33,615 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Ajo LP reported 6,519 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Ltd accumulated 2.20 million shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $252.26M for 25.45 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.