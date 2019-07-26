Grassi Investment Management Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Capital Growth Management LP Raised Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 546.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp acquired 355,000 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 420,000 shares with $44.12M value, up from 65,000 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $25.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.55. About 1.23 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover

Grassi Investment Management increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management acquired 3,680 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 93,160 shares with $16.73M value, up from 89,480 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $105.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $173.38. About 9.82 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $99,980.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Lc has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6 shares. Forte Cap Llc Adv stated it has 1.26% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Redmond Asset Limited Company holds 2.24% or 49,020 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Co reported 0.09% stake. Art holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 28,525 shares. 26,578 are owned by Amica Mutual Insur Company. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Aimz Investment Ltd Com reported 0.75% stake. Smithfield Tru owns 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6,391 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Northern Corp holds 2.93 million shares. Pennsylvania invested in 7,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset reported 878,724 shares. Schaller Inc accumulated 67,960 shares or 5.29% of the stock. Srb owns 7,460 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $180.79’s average target is 4.27% above currents $173.38 stock price. NVIDIA had 51 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 13 with “Equal-Weight”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Needham. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.