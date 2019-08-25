Grassi Investment Management Holds Stake in Visa Cl A (V); As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Its Position by $4.02 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 86,676 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64 million, down from 107,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to leave; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Risk of Early Indonesia Rate Increase (Correct); 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 06/03/2018 – Goldman: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 122,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11 million, up from 118,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,115 shares to 508,815 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 45,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,468 shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consolidated Invest Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,960 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 284,635 shares. Amp Cap Ltd owns 150,535 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sterling Investment Management, Arizona-based fund reported 13,639 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 0.06% stake. National Pension Ser invested in 0.27% or 368,168 shares. 67,374 are owned by Comerica Bankshares. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 0% or 1,169 shares. Diversified holds 6,795 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.16% or 46,538 shares. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mngmt Communications has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,701 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp holds 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,550 shares. Harris Assoc LP reported 1.35M shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares to 53,383 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 24,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,250 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc has 0.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eagle Management Ltd Company has 30,938 shares. Hilltop holds 0.7% or 21,159 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,200 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Global Americas Inc invested 3.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund holds 1.19% or 34,797 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Incorporated holds 3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2.00 million shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 4.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 227,630 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 1.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 1.46% or 148,638 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv invested in 0.13% or 8,834 shares. 4,990 were reported by Aspiriant Limited Liability Company. Edmp holds 55,977 shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 47,118 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Liability Co reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Visa Stock Is Expensive, But It May Climb Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.