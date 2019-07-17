Grassi Investment Management Holds Stake in At&T (T); Visa (V) Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Raised Its Holding by $500,960

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in At&T (T) by 1927.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 280,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, up from 14,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 6.44 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,762 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, up from 69,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $179.41. About 1.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As Square Stock Grows, Itâ€™s Changing the Game – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jlb Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,613 shares. 22,337 were reported by Ancora Advisors Llc. Bainco Intl Investors holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77,279 shares. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 41,401 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.54% stake. 224,109 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 78,887 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Company stated it has 1.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ent Financial Svcs Corporation invested 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rothschild Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 36,125 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Spirit Of America Corporation accumulated 18,500 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Hartwell J M Partnership has 4.94% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 173,854 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Lc reported 42,022 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 2.27 million shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.97% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 318,486 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Com holds 2.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 4.78M shares. 360,048 are held by Fayez Sarofim & Communication. Ssi has 16,625 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 100,233 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Liberty Cap Mngmt has 0.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,303 shares. First City holds 2.18% or 96,702 shares. Roundview Lc invested in 0.54% or 72,585 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 300 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca holds 0.07% or 12,606 shares. 1,800 are held by Interactive Advsrs. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 8,247 are held by Mig Lc.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AT&T Option Trades Suggest ‘Risk-Off’ Positioning Ahead Of Next Week – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WarnerMedia starts ‘significant’ cuts in ad sales – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM And AT&T Announce Multi-Year Strategic Alliance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Stock May Be Too Cheap In This Low Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares to 115,050 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,200 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).