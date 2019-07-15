Grassi Investment Management Holds Holding in Cyrusone (CONE); Adirondack Research & Management Cut Its Holding in Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) as Shares Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 117,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 435,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 552,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 34,952 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 52.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 114,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 42,386 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs invested in 68,874 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 3,917 shares. Swiss Bank reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based M&T National Bank has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 345 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 4,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hodges Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 89,315 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 38,600 shares. National Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 74,144 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 16,415 shares. Proshare reported 33,550 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Alliancebernstein Lp has 229,695 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. Shares for $199,436 were bought by Wojtaszek Gary J on Wednesday, February 27.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 6,995 shares to 48,445 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,254 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold HBIO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 61,878 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 13,529 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 31,492 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). The California-based Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Morgan Stanley reported 7,529 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 84,285 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 520,084 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 2,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. White Pine Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,500 shares. First Light Asset Ltd invested in 7.07M shares. Gsa Prns Llp invested 0.08% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).