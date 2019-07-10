Grassi Investment Management Holding In At&T (T) Was Increased; Oneok (OKE) Stock Rose While Everett Harris & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $633,420

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in At&T (T) by 1927.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 280,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, up from 14,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio)

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 9,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,190 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, down from 184,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 1.33M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 1.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 26,915 are owned by Rbo And Limited Liability Company. Qv Investors invested in 17.71% or 3.96 million shares. Northside Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,992 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.75% or 121,590 shares. Community Comml Bank Na owns 239,440 shares. 300,660 are owned by Centre Asset Mngmt Lc. Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 2.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hayek Kallen Mgmt has 84,989 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset invested in 108,813 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Lc reported 101,427 shares. New York-based Schafer Cullen Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0% or 8,903 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Company invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 783,756 shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 24,409 shares to 198,250 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,254 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Capital Mngmt Inc owns 11,714 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs Company reported 101,756 shares. Ameriprise invested in 488,776 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rafferty Asset Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 31,184 shares. Thompson Management Incorporated owns 4,407 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 22,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0.16% or 5.30 million shares. Allsquare Wealth holds 507 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 8,184 are held by Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 19,044 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs reported 342,024 shares stake. 114,000 are owned by Adams Natural Resources Fund. Community National Bank Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 394 shares. Madrona Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.42% or 5,450 shares.

