Grassi Investment Management Has Upped Its Starwood Prop (STWD) Holding; Highland Capital Management LP Upped Exponent (EXPO) Stake By $570,000

Grassi Investment Management increased Starwood Prop (STWD) stake by 1055.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management acquired 272,350 shares as Starwood Prop (STWD)’s stock rose 0.91%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 298,150 shares with $6.66 million value, up from 25,800 last quarter. Starwood Prop now has $6.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 1.67M shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Exponent Inc (EXPO) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 10,000 shares as Exponent Inc (EXPO)’s stock rose 23.03%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 50,000 shares with $2.89 million value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Exponent Inc now has $3.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 133,390 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,000 shares to 2,000 valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Sba Communications Corp New was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 4,083 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Bluecrest Capital Ltd stated it has 4,396 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 11,095 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com reported 74,137 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Cordasco Network holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 14,446 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 422,466 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability owns 0.34% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 95,653 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested in 0.01% or 182,159 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Tower Capital Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 69 shares.

More notable recent Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exponent, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EXPO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exponent (EXPO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Exponent Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exponent (EXPO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) CEO Barry Sternlicht on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: STWD,FLT,LC,AFG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust has $2700 highest and $24 lowest target. $25’s average target is 6.52% above currents $23.47 stock price. Starwood Property Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by BTIG Research on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of STWD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Raymond James. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of STWD in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.