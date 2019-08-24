Grassi Investment Management Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Shorts at Williams-sonoma (de (WSM) Lowered By 11.85%

Grassi Investment Management increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management acquired 4,543 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 186,715 shares with $22.02M value, up from 182,172 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices

Williams-sonoma Inc (de (NYSE:WSM) had a decrease of 11.85% in short interest. WSM’s SI was 16.45M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.85% from 18.66 million shares previously. With 1.75M avg volume, 9 days are for Williams-sonoma Inc (de (NYSE:WSM)’s short sellers to cover WSM’s short positions. The SI to Williams-sonoma Inc (de’s float is 20.7%. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 3.00 million shares traded or 78.07% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Special feeling in retail – Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “POTTERY BARN INTRODUCES MIX-AND-MATCH TEXTILES COLLECTION WITH FASHION DESIGNERS EMILY CURRENT AND MERITT ELLIOTT – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WILLIAMS SONOMA AND NO KID HUNGRY PARTNER WITH CELEBRITIES TO UNVEIL 5TH ANNUAL TOOLS FOR CHANGE CAMPAIGN – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 16.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $6500 highest and $42 lowest target. $54’s average target is -19.77% below currents $67.31 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. UBS maintained the shares of WSM in report on Monday, August 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. Credit Suisse maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.