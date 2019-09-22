Grassi Investment Management Has Upped Its Constellation (STZ) Position; Servicesource International (SREV) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Servicesource International Inc (SREV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 22 funds started new and increased positions, while 44 trimmed and sold stakes in Servicesource International Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 56.98 million shares, down from 61.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Servicesource International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 9 New Position: 13.

Grassi Investment Management increased Constellation (STZ) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management acquired 3,225 shares as Constellation (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 52,945 shares with $10.43M value, up from 49,720 last quarter. Constellation now has $39.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.55 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 17.50% above currents $205.1 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $22700 target in Friday, September 20 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 17 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Davenport Lc has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.07% or 849,690 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc Inc accumulated 7,253 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.45% or 3,300 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 171,085 shares. Archon Prns Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Marlowe Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 60,976 shares. Nordea Management Ab accumulated 0.02% or 54,708 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 51,940 shares in its portfolio. Essex Fin Svcs, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,007 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc holds 109,093 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 498,824 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Liberty Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.28% or 25,812 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: MKM Partners Starts Constellation Brands (STZ) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Marijuana Stock Canopy Growth Plunges After Analyst Warning – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellation Brands to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results; Host Conference Call October 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says ‘I’m Cheering For Entrepreneurs’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management decreased Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 23,203 shares to 88,777 valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) stake by 10,350 shares and now owns 491,200 shares. Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

More notable recent ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) And Trying To Stomach The 78% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate ServiceSource (SREV) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Servicesource International Inc (SREV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceSource to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in ServiceSource International, Inc. for 5.52 million shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 6.63 million shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 5.26 million shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.43% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1.65 million shares.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company has market cap of $83.83 million. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users.