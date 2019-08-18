Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake; Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 28 funds increased or started new positions, while 19 decreased and sold their stock positions in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund. The funds in our database now own: 13.65 million shares, down from 18.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 19 New Position: 9.

Grassi Investment Management decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 6.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management sold 7,755 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 115,050 shares with $5.56M value, down from 122,805 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $195.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo set to reduce penalty charges; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett soothes investors fears of a trade war; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ENTERS CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB; TO PAY $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 114,396 shares traded. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) has risen 4.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.03% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund for 187,670 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.86 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 151,891 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Trust Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 228,565 shares.

More important recent Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: CEF Rebound Week – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PIMCO Re-Rating – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $506.02 million. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It has a 13.86 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Industry Leaders With Ultra-High Dividends – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Limited accumulated 282 shares. 8,000 were accumulated by Colrain. Td Asset Management holds 1.90 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors has 0.26% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 115,400 shares. Central Bancorporation And Tru invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15.99 million shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 34,392 shares. Capital Fund Sa holds 0.06% or 144,520 shares. Boston Research And Mngmt holds 5,945 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 25,669 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc reported 112,870 shares stake. Swedbank has invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Webster Bancshares N A holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 21,015 shares. Convergence Limited Co reported 68,572 shares. Financial Engines Advsr Lc accumulated 7,662 shares.