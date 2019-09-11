Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.06 Million; Share Value Rose; Clorox Company (CLX) Holder Symons Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $415,360 as Share Value Rose

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.07. About 9.92 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 14/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps:; 12/04/2018 – BACKSTORY-Putting a spotlight on Facebook; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read the terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of jobs A.I. can’t handle; 26/03/2018 – Tech Among Market’s Biggest Gainers, But Facebook Continues To Drag — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 26/04/2018 – Facebook runs ad campaign that sort of says sorry for data misuse scandal

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 2,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 61,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82M, down from 63,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.6. About 635,655 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.04 million for 24.78 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 10,780 shares to 35,240 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.