Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed American Tower (AMT) Stake by $1.38 Million as Shares Rose; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose, Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $11.92 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94 million, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $287.23. About 385,679 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,445 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 55,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.20 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 50 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.18% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Boston Ptnrs holds 0% or 10,014 shares in its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Lc holds 0.1% or 14,605 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.07% or 34,070 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% or 1,310 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has 108,674 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regions Finance Corporation has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 6,507 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 141,232 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial reported 818 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 1,214 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 223 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communications Ltd Llc accumulated 0.18% or 83,294 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.33M shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited stated it has 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Essex Svcs owns 3,301 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 94,959 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 53,211 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Florida-based Ruggie Grp Incorporated has invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt has 0.85% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corp reported 0.4% stake. Newfocus Financial Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,173 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Daiwa Sb Invests has 230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,140 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.70M shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,576 shares to 122,344 shares, valued at $19.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 10,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,240 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).