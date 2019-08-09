Grassi Investment Management Has Raised Nucor (NUE) Stake; Glenmede Trust Company Na Raised Its Position in Paccar (PCAR) as Market Valuation Declined

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 152.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 44,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 73,818 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 29,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 1.03 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 86,550 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 76,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 1.31 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 10,887 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) stated it has 74,324 shares. Stratos Wealth invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Rnc Management reported 73,214 shares. 519 were accumulated by Sun Life. Northeast Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Fil Ltd owns 96,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 823,804 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 601,467 are held by Conning Incorporated. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 28,302 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,055 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares to 53,383 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,550 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern Industries Inc (NYSE:KSU) by 19,292 shares to 2,362 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF).