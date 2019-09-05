Grassi Investment Management Has Raised Goldman Sachs (GS) Stake; Aes (AES) Market Value Declined While Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 18,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 41,183 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 59,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 4.26 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 35,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 24,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $207.3. About 1.86M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN PRESIDENT SOLOMON SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – Goldman’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Wrapped in a Cheap ETF (Video); 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs projects that rising costs to fund the deficit will force the government to borrow more which will push up interest rates; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS GROWN DIGITAL BANK DEPOSITS FROM $9 BLN AT LAUNCH OF BUSINESS TO MORE THAN $20 BLN IN MARCH -CFO; 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 13/03/2018 – Business Insider: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GOLDMAN SACHS (SENIOR AT A3) & AFFIL

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.19 million for 10.16 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 36,856 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 29,041 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 37,934 shares. Miller Howard Invests Ny owns 1.79% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 3.60M shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 12,179 are held by Bessemer Grp. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2.11M shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 814,031 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Systematic Management LP owns 151,560 shares. 37,184 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd. Fjarde Ap invested in 178,996 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 1.21M shares. Teewinot Advisers Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.04% or 83,643 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 7,324 shares to 21,037 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 23,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates holds 1.6% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 53,815 shares. Elkhorn Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Principal Financial Gp owns 496,092 shares. Interest Value Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 5.52% or 752,322 shares. 17,100 are held by Park Circle. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.16% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 46,538 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.15% or 842,432 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc reported 35,131 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm owns 4,960 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 212,225 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 96,157 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 129,441 shares stake. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.2% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4.12M shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares to 77,550 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,383 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).