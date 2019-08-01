Grassi Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $870,905 as Valuation Rose; As Fedex Corp. (FDX) Market Value Declined, Seabridge Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $962,100

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 5,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 53,383 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 58,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $175.14. About 3.62 million shares traded or 13.21% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 87.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 735 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $163.95. About 2.37 million shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. 2,300 FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares with value of $419,160 were sold by MERINO JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.58M for 12.81 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,543 shares to 186,715 shares, valued at $22.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Tr (NYSE:DLR) by 39,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).