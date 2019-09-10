Grassi Investment Management Has Lowered By $7.13 Million Its Hp (HPQ) Holding; Wilhelmina International (WHLM) Shorts Down By 35.48%

Grassi Investment Management decreased Hp Inc. (HPQ) stake by 93.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management sold 375,357 shares as Hp Inc. (HPQ)’s stock rose 5.57%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 25,600 shares with $497,000 value, down from 400,957 last quarter. Hp Inc. now has $26.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 11.84M shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 09/04/2018 – HP Introduces the World’s First Chromebook Detachable; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Information on H.P. Acthar Gel Posted on Website in Response to ’60 Minutes’ Report; 30/05/2018 – HP Inc at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – HP INC 2Q ADJ. EPS 48C, EST. 48C; 27/03/2018 – HP Introduces World’s Most Powerful Workstation for Machine Learning Development; 11/04/2018 – HP and ImageNet Partner to Accelerate A3 Innovation and Growth; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-HP said to be unnamed possible bidder for Xerox – The Fly, citing The Deal; 19/04/2018 – LaserCare Technologies: Introducing the HP LaserJet A3 Managed MFP Copier Line; 29/05/2018 – HP INC – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL GROSS ANNUAL RUN RATE SAVINGS OF ABOUT $75 MILLION BEGINNING IN FISCAL 2020; 13/03/2018 – EXALENZ BIOSCIENCE- U.S. FDA CLEARED BREATHID HP POINT-OF-CARE SYSTEM, BREATHID HP LAB SYSTEM FOR DETECTING H. PYLORI BACTERIA IN AGES 3-17 YEARS

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) had a decrease of 35.48% in short interest. WHLM's SI was 2,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.48% from 3,100 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)'s short sellers to cover WHLM's short positions. The SI to Wilhelmina International Inc's float is 0.06%. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 19 shares traded. Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) has declined 11.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company has market cap of $28.21 million. The firm engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It has a 46.98 P/E ratio. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold Wilhelmina International, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 263,088 shares or 0.21% less from 263,650 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) for 25 shares. 1,669 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Blackrock Inc owns 527 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Financial Mngmt Pro stated it has 71 shares. Wynnefield Cap Incorporated reported 232,961 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 27,803 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. HP has $2600 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21’s average target is 10.47% above currents $19.01 stock price. HP had 16 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Citigroup maintained HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) rating on Friday, August 23. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $2000 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. Wells Fargo maintained HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) rating on Friday, August 23. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $2000 target. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold HPQ shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.21 million shares or 24.11% less from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Grassi Invest Mngmt invested in 25,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) invested in 0.13% or 393,017 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Co holds 13,877 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Company holds 53,373 shares. West Oak Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 140,365 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,600 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Analysts await HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HPQ’s profit will be $823.08 million for 8.19 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by HP Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

