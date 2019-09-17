Grassi Investment Management Has Lifted Position in Caterpillar (CAT) by $547,400; J P Morgan/Chase (JPM) Holder Monetary Management Group Has Cut Holding as Valuation Rose

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan/Chase (JPM) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 6,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 41,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, down from 48,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan/Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.11. About 4.30 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-StanChart names new industrials head in N.America; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Launches Enhanced Digital Target Date Compass(SM) Program; 17/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 68,765 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 64,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 1.16M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 41,100 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,800 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,808 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Jones Financial Lllp holds 0% or 2,478 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,325 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability reported 5,900 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability owns 35,453 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.07% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sandler Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 0.03% or 1,898 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Company has 4,945 shares. Wharton Business Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,380 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 74,705 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Company accumulated 18,278 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 23,325 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Lc owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $260.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,190 shares to 4,190 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.20 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Fin Services Inc has invested 1.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Biondo Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,073 shares. First National reported 188,180 shares stake. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd owns 84,500 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 798,962 were reported by Kames Public Ltd Liability Com. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc owns 50,799 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Commerce invested in 70,234 shares. First Long Island Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wetherby Asset Management owns 65,878 shares. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital owns 39,196 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 134 are held by Ironwood Limited Liability. New York-based Independent Invsts has invested 2.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 44,856 shares.