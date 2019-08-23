Grassi Investment Management Has Increased Nucor (NUE) Stake By $606,100; QUALITAS CONTROLADORA SAB CV SHARES OF F (QUCOF) Sellers Decreased By 20.62% Their Shorts

Grassi Investment Management increased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 13.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management acquired 10,450 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 86,550 shares with $5.05 million value, up from 76,100 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $14.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 1.33M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE

QUALITAS CONTROLADORA SAB CV SHARES OF F (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) had a decrease of 20.62% in short interest. QUCOF’s SI was 189,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.62% from 238,600 shares previously. It closed at $2.54 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as an auto insurance firm in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers insurance for automobile/pickups, motorcycles, tourists/cross-border, public service transportation, heavy equipment, passenger transportation, emergency services, cargo trucks, daily rents, and classic vehicles, as well as third party liability for automobiles and SUVs. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its products in various divisions, including individuals, fleet, heavy equipment, financial institutions, and others.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.67’s average target is 15.82% above currents $48.93 stock price. Nucor had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, May 31 report.

