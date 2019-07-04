Grassi Investment Management Has Increased Its Starwood Prop (STWD) Holding; Bellecapital International LTD Position In Medtronic Plc (MDT) Was Has Upped

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 5,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,875 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 8,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 2.33 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Starwood Prop (STWD) by 1055.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 272,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 298,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Starwood Prop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 963,088 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares to 2,990 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,256 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

