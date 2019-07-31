Grassi Investment Management Has Increased By $8.71 Million Its At&T (T) Position; Lam Research (LRCX)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Grassi Investment Management increased At&T (T) stake by 1927.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management acquired 280,815 shares as At&T (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 295,382 shares with $9.26M value, up from 14,567 last quarter. At&T now has $251.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 16.76 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 261 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 311 sold and decreased positions in Lam Research Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 128.30 million shares, down from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lam Research Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 9 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 255 Increased: 175 New Position: 86.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $211.36. About 1.12 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.69 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 13.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Marlowe Partners Lp holds 19.97% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation for 160,843 shares. Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. owns 316,504 shares or 11.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rgm Capital Llc has 7.91% invested in the company for 650,784 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.32% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 47,384 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fin stated it has 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Montag A & Associate Inc reported 0.08% stake. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Com Nj owns 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 100,931 shares. 243,110 were accumulated by Regal Investment Advsrs Limited. Kbc Gru Nv reported 2.26M shares. Aull And Monroe Corp owns 140,122 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd reported 510,724 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp invested in 25,046 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 48,145 shares. Mathes invested 1.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Brookstone Cap has 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Voya Inv Ltd Liability holds 4.78M shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 100,557 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors LP reported 1.03% stake. Eidelman Virant Cap has 30,647 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 4.62% above currents $34.41 stock price. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.