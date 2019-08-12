Grassi Investment Management Has Decreased Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake by $372,240; As Novartis Ag (NVS) Stock Rose, Reliance Trust Has Boosted Position

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 7,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 122,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 15.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo’s investment advisers were given sales incentives similar to the ones that led to the; 16/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Pays $1 Billion to Federal Regulators; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls; 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $91.13. About 1.43 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – Phase lll data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS FDA APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR + MEKINIST FOR MELANOMA; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN RESOLVE ISSUES SURROUNDING U.S. NEGATIVE DECISION ON RIXATHON BIOSIMILAR FOR MABTHERA; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS; 16/05/2018 – Washington Post: Breaking: Novartis executive retiring over drugmaker’s payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL TO TRANSFORM CARE IN SMA AND EXPAND POSITION AS A GENE THERAPY AND NEUROSCIENCE LEADER; 05/03/2018 Greek parliament set to probe politicians in alleged Novartis bribery case; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-FDA – APPROVES NEW USES FOR TWO DRUGS ADMINISTERED TOGETHER FOR TREATMENT OF BRAF-POSITIVE ANAPLASTIC THYROID CANCER (ADDS SOURCE ‘FDA’)

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS) by 70,776 shares to 32,353 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,979 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis AG 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA accepts Novartis’ application for sickle cell med crizanlizumab – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis’ Entresto flunks late-stage heart failure study; shares down 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10,850 shares to 125,095 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Tr (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.