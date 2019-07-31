Grassi Investment Management Has Decreased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Shorts Lowered By 3.4%

Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) had a decrease of 3.4% in short interest. HDSN’s SI was 6.29 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.4% from 6.51M shares previously. With 135,200 avg volume, 47 days are for Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s short sellers to cover HDSN’s short positions. The SI to Hudson Technologies Inc’s float is 21.42%. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6452. About 296,462 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 22.99% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 07/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.27 TO $0.30; 09/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 27 Days; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys Into Hudson Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $42.4 Million; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Rev $44M-$48M

Grassi Investment Management decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 20.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management sold 13,445 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 53,200 shares with $6.52 million value, down from 66,645 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $180.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 1.55M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Ptnrs Llc owns 15,796 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd reported 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Raymond James Ser Inc accumulated 505,545 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Lvw Lc holds 26,412 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,243 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 15,977 are owned by Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Company holds 47,951 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust Ser owns 8,009 shares. 50,700 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Family Firm holds 0.15% or 3,367 shares in its portfolio. Sol Com stated it has 5,091 shares. 19,716 are owned by Tower (Trc). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 74,200 shares. 14,272 were reported by Modera Wealth Lc. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Com holds 44,768 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -2.91% below currents $129.44 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $138 target.

Grassi Investment Management increased Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) stake by 5,330 shares to 56,240 valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 3,576 shares and now owns 122,344 shares. Digital Realty Tr (NYSE:DLR) was raised too.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pepsi Reports Positive Q2 Sales – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hudson Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HDSN – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hudson soars on cash flow achievement – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2019 Revenues of $34.7 Million and Gross Margin of 20% – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudson Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HDSN – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Technologies -30% after entering term loan credit extension – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.