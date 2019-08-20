Grassi Investment Management Has Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position as Stock Rose; Progressive (PGR) Market Valuation Rose While Nuwave Investment Management Has Raised Holding

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 5,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 53,383 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 58,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $167.87. About 1.11M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 232.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 15,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 21,918 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 6,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $76.77. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd owns 7,730 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 1.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 94,516 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5.02M shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 21,482 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0.14% or 284,985 shares. Asset One Com Limited reported 291,227 shares stake. Baldwin Invest Management Lc reported 5,200 shares stake. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 0.64% stake. Arrowstreet LP holds 36,567 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett has 6,075 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Omers Administration holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 16,400 shares. Scott & Selber holds 1.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 29,822 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 6,264 shares to 176 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 92,409 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 51,797 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 0.88% or 1.30M shares. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc owns 40,100 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 37,643 are held by Etrade Capital Management Lc. 299,300 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Management. Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 168,539 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,126 shares. Moreover, Advisor Partners Limited Company has 0.51% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bessemer reported 563,183 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts owns 0.17% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 121,202 shares. Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp has 1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.14% or 554,641 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.27 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,330 shares to 56,240 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).