Grassi Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by $327,894; Holder Heritage Investors Management Boosted Capital One Financial (COF) Holding

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 2,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 135,849 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, down from 138,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.16. About 10.45M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 10/05/2018 – in February, J.P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 130,506 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84 million, up from 126,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $94.34. About 2.25 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.31 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) by 58,727 shares to 237,237 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.