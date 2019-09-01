Grassi Investment Management Has Cut Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose; As F M C (FMC) Share Price Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 71,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 827,456 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.57M, up from 756,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 580,912 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – The Latest: Playboy Leaves Facebook Over Privacy; 30/04/2018 – FACEBOOK JUDGE WILL ORDER SOME DATA DISCLOSED IN CAMBODIAN SPAT; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 04/04/2018 – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the social media site’s privacy policies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CAN NOW BOOST CAPACITY OF ITS REVIEW TEAM; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To ‘clarify’ Personal-data Issues To The European Parliament — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Facebook sent a doctor on a mission to ask hospitals to share patient data; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” a member of parliament representing the Labour Party said. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER SAYS TRUST IN FACEBOOK FB.O IS DIMINISHED AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS -LETTER; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS ALREADY TAKEN AWAY STAMOS’ RESPONSIBILITIES TO COUNTER GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED DISINFORMATION – REUTERS

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Shopify, Qualcomm, Pinterest, Sprouts, BlackLine, Fortinet, Carbon Black and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation Raises Full-Year Guidance (Again) After Resilient Q2 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp accumulated 14.61M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Tru Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 3,860 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has 0.05% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cardinal Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Ct stated it has 827,456 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Adams Natural Resources Fund Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 16,300 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 49,882 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.08% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 230,430 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,249 shares. 2,625 are owned by Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory Inc reported 7,008 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 7,000 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd accumulated 17 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 1.06 million shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $20.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 96,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Company has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 122,732 shares. Addison Capital Com has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability has 2.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 386,281 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Allen Operations Lc holds 3,624 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability invested 4.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc reported 16.12 million shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Primecap Communication Ca owns 128,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lesa Sroufe And Communication reported 1,877 shares. Pinnacle Prns stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 45,998 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc owns 200,921 shares. Narwhal Capital Management stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm owns 202,383 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 53,590 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Facebook (FB) Stock Looks Like a Buy – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook news tab coming this fall – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.