Grassi Investment Management Has Boosted Its Nucor (NUE) Holding by $606,100 as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised Benefitfocus (BNFT) Stake

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 86,550 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 76,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 2.22 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 8,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.27M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 185,663 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 1Q Rev $57.5M-$59.5M; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.65, REV VIEW $254.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $258 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance Costs to Employees; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT), And Others

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,445 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 6,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,445 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney has invested 0.09% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 1.06 million shares. 35 were accumulated by Arrow Finance. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a West Virginia-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 3.92M shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Zacks Inv stated it has 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 8,916 were reported by Bokf Na. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 15,869 shares. Welch Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.01% or 2,203 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 67,480 shares. Capital Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 6,780 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 60,723 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BNFT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.78 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Com. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 31,789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 16,145 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 0.01% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). 4.11M were reported by Bamco Inc. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Moreover, G2 Partners Lc has 2.05% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Aperio Grp Limited Co holds 0% or 16,407 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt accumulated 41,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 84,400 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co stated it has 8,040 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Company holds 0.02% or 116,844 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 192,150 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us holds 425,833 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 306,741 shares to 20.99M shares, valued at $579.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 587,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).