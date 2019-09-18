Grassi Investment Management Has Boosted By $350,200 Its Concho Resources (CXO) Stake; Shorts at KNOW LABS (KNWN) Raised By 12.45%

Grassi Investment Management increased Concho Resources (CXO) stake by 186.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grassi Investment Management acquired 3,400 shares as Concho Resources (CXO)’s stock declined 10.20%. The Grassi Investment Management holds 5,225 shares with $539,000 value, up from 1,825 last quarter. Concho Resources now has $14.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.86 million shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO)

KNOW LABS INC (OTCMKTS:KNWN) had an increase of 12.45% in short interest. KNWN’s SI was 80,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.45% from 71,500 shares previously. With 14,900 avg volume, 5 days are for KNOW LABS INC (OTCMKTS:KNWN)’s short sellers to cover KNWN’s short positions. The stock increased 6.51% or $0.0948 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 1,281 shares traded. Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $49,084 was made by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8. 10,000 shares were bought by HARPER JACK F, worth $654,000. The insider Schroer Brenda R bought 1,500 shares worth $104,500. 7,000 shares were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S, worth $492,240. Merriman Gary A had bought 2,000 shares worth $139,800.

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap stated it has 2,999 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Maryland has invested 1.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0.01% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 16,330 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.04% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 117,001 shares. 11,990 are owned by Amg National Tru Bancorporation. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 6,082 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 53,654 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.1% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 4.94M shares. Agf holds 0.01% or 11,593 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) owns 23,635 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Grassi Investment Management decreased Boeing (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,949 shares to 54,407 valued at $19.81M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Quotient Tech. stake by 274,000 shares and now owns 5.33 million shares. Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Concho Resources has $16500 highest and $6400 lowest target. $119.40’s average target is 60.53% above currents $74.38 stock price. Concho Resources had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. TD Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by M Partners. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $16500 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concho Resources: The Share Buybacks Are Reckless – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Concho to sell $925M of assets to new Houston-based energy co. – Houston Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Concho Resources Underdelivers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Concho: Lower Growth, Higher Cash Flows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.