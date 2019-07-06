Grassi Investment Management Decreased Its Position in American Tower (AMT) by $1.38 Million; Royal Gold (RGLD) Market Value Declined While Capital World Investors Trimmed Stake

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 215,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.92 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720.41 million, down from 8.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 374,304 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,445 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 55,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 549,909 shares or 0% of the stock. James Invest Rech accumulated 645 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 292 shares in its portfolio. Sns Ltd Liability stated it has 1,816 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc reported 2.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 30,597 are held by Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,193 shares. Smithfield Trust has 3,899 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 4,917 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 1.55 million shares stake. Hsbc Public has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 228,238 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 188,728 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Management reported 0.39% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 62,934 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M worth of stock. Shares for $8.45M were sold by Bartlett Thomas A.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Stock News: 8.25% Series A Preferred Stock â€” Full Redemption; 7.875% Series B Preferred Stock â€” 100307 Shares Issued; 9000000 Share ATM; 2500000 Share DRIP; Common Stock â€” Expected July 2019 $0.17 Per Share Dividend Rate; 375000 Shares Repurchased – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab U.S. REIT ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WashREIT Enters Contracts to Sell Eight Retail Assets, Acquire an Additional Multifamily Asset and Provides Updated 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,330 shares to 56,240 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 54,000 shares to 12.93M shares, valued at $366.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc Cl A by 265,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 985,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 119,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Quantitative Inv Llc has 11,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 106 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.68% stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 101,009 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 179,302 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Beacon Financial Gp accumulated 29,757 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 3,697 shares. Sprott Inc has invested 0.59% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 13,270 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Glenmede Na accumulated 69 shares.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Approach Resources, Berry Petroleum, Panhandle Oil and Gas, Royal Gold and Kinross Gold – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – The Motley Fool” published on April 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Precious Metals Company’s Gold Sales Just Hit Record Highs – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Gold inks silver stream deal with Botswana copper project – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Cost-Cutting Strategy Still Leaves These Gold Miners Lagging Their Peers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 17, 2019.