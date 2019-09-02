Grassi Investment Management Decreased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.64 Million as Share Price Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Caledonia Investments Plc Trimmed Its Position by $5.25 Million

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 13,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 53,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 66,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 763,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01 million, down from 862,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Ltd Company reported 3,477 shares. Ingalls Snyder has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 16.95M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 6,488 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 0.16% or 9,788 shares. Williams Jones And Limited Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 113,013 shares. Natixis holds 213,763 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 8.46 million shares. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 339,345 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America accumulated 7,349 shares. Maryland Capital owns 11,690 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Merchants Corporation holds 109,629 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.82% or 110,702 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 2.8% stake. Verity & Verity Ltd Llc invested in 1.39% or 112,407 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Kcm Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Profit Investment Management Llc holds 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 9,488 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gru owns 6,673 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt holds 176,625 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 4,197 shares. 802,126 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Savant Capital Ltd Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18,041 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv accumulated 15,040 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 1.69% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 31,024 shares. Agf Investments stated it has 216,688 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd holds 93,262 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 262,997 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Corporation reported 47,951 shares stake. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 2,767 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rench Wealth holds 2,849 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.