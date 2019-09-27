Grassi Investment Management Decreased Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding as Valuation Rose; Shayne & Co Has Raised Its Tech Data (TECD) Holding by $625,560

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 301,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54 million, down from 312,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 10.40M shares traded or 25.36% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 116,653 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, up from 110,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 161,143 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $705.03 million for 16.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 3,400 shares to 5,225 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) by 82,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 5,093 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 661,695 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). E&G LP has invested 0.21% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Riverhead Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 210,237 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 80 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Virtu Financial Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cooke Bieler Lp holds 1.21% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Comm reported 11,621 shares. Epoch Investment owns 6.84 million shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Principal Inc invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca holds 98,505 shares. Grimes & stated it has 5,780 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alps Inc owns 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 9,889 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) 48% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMAT Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Guggenheim Llc holds 10,772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 96,086 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 26,481 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 157 shares. Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 35,311 shares. Glenmede Na reported 42,844 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 7,347 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 51,147 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Partners Llp owns 2,760 shares. Netherlands-based Kempen Nv has invested 0.33% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 147,750 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 7,457 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio.