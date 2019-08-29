Grassi Investment Management Decreased Intel (INTC) Position by $1.17 Million; Share Value Declined; Cullen Frost Bankers Holding in Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Has Increased by $312,984

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 22,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 108,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 130,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 6.81 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 69,226 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 67,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $219.54. About 717,276 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 2.41 million shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. 310 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Shelton Cap Management reported 1,939 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.71% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 405,316 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Campbell Inv Adviser holds 1,404 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.02% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 30,766 shares. Guardian invested in 0% or 176 shares. 30,944 are owned by Hills State Bank And Com. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 4,666 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 48,944 are held by Guardian Capital Advisors Lp. Lourd Lc owns 1,472 shares. Hudock Group Limited Liability reported 1,925 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 2,462 shares to 75,749 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 2000 Grw Etf (IWO) by 17,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,339 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Counsel accumulated 76,204 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Flow Traders Us Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,749 shares. Td Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1,331 shares. Rnc Management Limited has 3.34% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Midas Mgmt Corporation has 68,200 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Cantillon Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 2.38% or 4.17 million shares. Hodges Cap Management has invested 0.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 8,260 shares stake. Schroder Mngmt Group Incorporated invested in 16.53 million shares or 1.44% of the stock. Telos Mgmt Incorporated reported 78,416 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,165 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 0.11% stake. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2.3% or 263,108 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.2% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 125,600 shares.

